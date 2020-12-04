Troy relieved to rediscover old form at a time when TNT needed it most

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Troy Rosario rediscovered his winning form. And TnT is back to its winning ways.

The lanky stretch 4 came alive for the Tropang Giga when they needed it most, scoring 15 points and helping key the team’s 88-67 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals on Friday night.

Rosario added three rebounds and was 7-of-9 from the field in the lopsided win that cut the Kings’ lead in the best-of-seven series at 2-1.

The former National University standout said he’s just too elated to finally get over the hump after struggling with his game in the playoffs of the bubble season.

He averaged just 9.5 points in the first two games of the Finals.

“Happy ako na ibang Troy Rosario yung nagpakita,” he said. "I'm happy na more aggressive na Troy yung nagpakita kanina.

"Ako gusto ko talagang makabawi. Yung Troy na aggressive lagi ang gusto kong makita."

The 6-foot-7 forward also credited the entire Tropang Giga for coming out and playing with a lot of urgency as the team stared at a 0-2 series deficit prior to the game.

"Ayaw namin ma-down 0-3. If ever mangyari yun, ang hirap nang makabalik sa deficit na yun," said Rosario. "Yung down 0-2, ang hirap ng isipin e, pero kailangan lumaban."

It helped his confidence that he began hitting his shots early on.

"Happy na pumasok yung mga tira ko kanina early in the game na nakapag-boost ng energy sa mga teammates ko off the bench," said Rosario.

"Yun lang talaga ang kailangan namin na may isang mag step up, na magbibigay ng energy. Sunud-sunod na yun."

Hopefully, it carries on for the rest of the series.