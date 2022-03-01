Rosario defying doc's order to have finger surgery, prioritizes TNT title bid

DESPITE re-injuring his dislocated finger in his Gilas Pilipinas stint in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, Troy Rosario still intends to fight through the pain and contribute to TNT's campaign in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup.

Troy Rosario injury update

The 6-foot-7 forward remains defiant on the doctor's orders of having his pinky be surgically repaired as he plans to still be with the Tropang Giga in their drive for back-to-back crowns this season.

"Kailangan operahan kaso may mga games pa ako sa PBA. Siguro makakapaghintay pa," he said, waving off those operations until after the current PBA season.

Rosario hurt his finger in Gilas' 88-64 win over India on Friday but still braved on and saw action in the Philippines' tough 88-63 defeat to New Zealand on Sunday.

His fingers, however, were heavily taped as he shared, "Halos di na ako makasalo pero kailangan maglaro. Iniinuman ko lang ng pain reliever pero nasa 8 to 10 yung sakit. Makirot talaga pero tiniis ko na lang."

It's a courageous stand for Rosario to take, but that's just the mentality he has from TNT's participation with Gilas to their return to the Tropang Giga.

"Ang hirap iwan ng teammates ko. Sama-sama kami sa bubble at mahirap naman na di ako maglaro dahil lang sa broken finger," he said.

"Naglalaro naman ako dati kahit bali yung daliri ko. So parehas din ngayon, titiisin ko na lang."

