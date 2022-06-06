Rosario shows no effects of COVID-19 with solid TNT debut

TROY Rosario got off to a strong start to his PBA Season 47 campaign, despite the condition he was in a couple of weeks ago following the 31st Southeast Asian Games campaign.

Troy Rosario on COVID infection

Rosario revealed he was infected by COVID-19 shortly after the biennial meet, forcing him to go under quarantine and missing practices in preparation for TNT’s campaign in the Philippine Cup.

When he went back, Rosario said he was forced to play catch-up during the lead-up to the Philippine Cup after he recovered from the virus.

Despite his situation, Rosario was able to start the Philippine Cup with a bang as he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in the Tropang GIGA’s 78-72 win over Magnolia Chicken Timplados.

“Sa totoo lang, sobrang hirap nung nangyari sa akin lalo na nung last week. After sa SEA Games, tested positive ako. I have to quarantine for at least one week bago bumalik sa practice,” said Rosario.

“Nung nagsimula ako ng practice, talagang double time ako. Inalam ko talaga lahat ng kailangan gawin kasi hindi kami nakapag-practice ng buo. Nagpapasalamat ako sa team na tinulungan ako sa mga hindi ko naabutan,” said Rosario.

The Cagayan native noted the importance of winning the first game in the conference where they are actually defending their crown. But Rosario said TNT coach Chot Reyes emphasized that the new season doesn’t mean that the championship will be given to the team on a silver platter.

“Sobrang importante. Gaya ng sinabi ni coach, you are not defending anything. We are attacking. Ang mindset namin, kung kaya naming ulitin ‘yung nagawa namin last conference, gagawin namin through our hardwork namin and ‘yung defense. ‘Yung offense, darating na talaga ‘yun,” said Rosario.

