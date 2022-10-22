Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 22
    PBA

    Troy Rosario misses first game vs former team TNT due to foot injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Troy Rosario watches the Blackwater-Bay Area game from the bench.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TROY Rosario missed his first game against former team TNT in the PBA Commissioner's Cup as the big man was nursing a foot injury.

    Troy Rosario injury

    The 30-year-old Rosario was in street clothes and watched the action on the sidelines as the Blackwater Bossing battled the Tropang Giga Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

    It would have been the first on-court meeting for the former National University standout against the team that has been home to him for six and a half years until he was traded to the Bossing prior to the start of the mid-season conference.

    Rosario was part of a three-team trade that also involved sophomore Calvin Oftana and rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicTab BaldwintopicBlackwater BossingtopicScottie ThompsontopicArwind SantostopicTerrence RomeotopicConverge
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again