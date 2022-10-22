Troy Rosario misses first game vs former team TNT due to foot injury

TROY Rosario missed his first game against former team TNT in the PBA Commissioner's Cup as the big man was nursing a foot injury.

The 30-year-old Rosario was in street clothes and watched the action on the sidelines as the Blackwater Bossing battled the Tropang Giga Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

It would have been the first on-court meeting for the former National University standout against the team that has been home to him for six and a half years until he was traded to the Bossing prior to the start of the mid-season conference.

Rosario was part of a three-team trade that also involved sophomore Calvin Oftana and rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

