Troy Rosario focuses on intangibles to make up for shooting woes

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Even Troy Rosario is at a loss about the struggles he’s been going through especially with the stakes getting higher for TnT Tropang Giga in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

He hit rock-bottom in Game 4 of the team’s best-of-five semis series against Phoenix when the 6-foot-7 forward was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting from the floor.

Good thing, the Tropang Giga escaped with a 102-101 win and stayed alive in the close race for a finals berth.

“Hindi ko alam kung bakit (struggles) pero continue pa rin akong maglalaro kahit anong mangyari,” said Rosario after TnT’s team workout on Thursday.

“Pero dun pa rin ako sa positive side. Hindi ko na iniisip kung hindi ako maka-shoot or hindi ako maka-score.”

Rosario did snare seven rebounds, stayed away from foul trouble, and was a huge presence defensively in the middle for the third-seeded Tropang Giga.

Those intangibles were actually what the TnT coaching staff were asking from him, according to the former National University stalwart.

“Sabi nga ng mga coaches they don’t care, kahit mag 0-of-15 pa ako, ang importante nandoon ako sa loob kasi may mga bagay akong nagagawa na hindi lang sa scoring, like rebounding, sa depensa,” he said.

Besides, the Tropang Giga have many offensive weapons that Rosario scoring points is just a bonus.

In the Game 4 win, starters Jayson Castro, Ray Parks, and Roger Pogoy combined for a total of 75 points, or more than half of the team’s total output.

“Sa dami ng firepower namin, sa depensa at rebounding makatulong lang, ok na sa akin,” said Rosario.

He did admit being frustrated with the way his game has unraveled inside the bubble, but could only heave a sigh of relief about the Tropang Giga still very much alive in the finals race.

“Sa una medyo na-frustrate na ako, pero nagpapanalo naman kami, e,” he said.

“Kahit hindi ako umiiskor alam ko sa sarili ko na may mas marami akong nagagawa (maliban sa scoring).”

The do-or-die Game 5 between the Tropang Giga and Fuel Masters is set Friday at 4 p.m. at the Angeles University Foundation gym.