    Troy Rosario listed day-to-day with sore upper leg injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    TROY Rosario’s injury is not serious enough to cause a concern on TnT Katropa’s campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Team manager Gabby Cui said Rosario is just suffering a sore upper leg and not as extensive as earlier feared.

    “But he’s a day-to-day evaluation,” said the TnT official hours after the league ushered its 45th season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Cui added Rosario is now ‘going through strengthening exercises.’

    It’s good that the Katropa won’t have their first game in the season-opening Philippine Cup until March 13 when it plays Phoenix.

