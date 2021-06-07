Tropang Giga undergo another round of Ilocos bubble training

TnT lost no time to train back in the serene confines of Ilocos Norte.

A week after returning to Manila, the Tropang Giga immediately packed their bags and trooped back to Laoag for another two-week bubble training.

Shortly upon arrival, the team went to business right away and practiced at the Laoag Centennial Arena.

“Yes, for another two weeks,” confirmed team manager Gabby Cui on Monday.

“Just arrived this morning and practiced this afternoon,” added the TnT executive as the Bolts left Manila Sunday night and arrived in Ilocos Norte just before dawn.

Comebacking coach Chot Reyes later posted on his Instagram account a video of the team doing some dribbling routine at the playing venue.

“Back in the lab after an 8-hour bus ride. We sure miss the sound of the ball pounding wood,” he said in the caption.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tnt wrapped up its two-week bubble training in the same province last week, and then spent the entire one week to rest after the Inter-Agency Tasked Force (IATF) still prohibited the conduct of team scrimmages in the NCR Plus area which remaining under GCQ (General Community Quarantine) with restrictions until June 15.

Continue reading below ↓

“Yes, (just rest) kasi not allowed pa ang team practice sa Manila,” said Cui.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TnT’s sister team under the MVP umbrella Meralco Bolts are also returning to Ilocos on June 11 for a similar two-week training camp.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.