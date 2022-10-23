Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tropang Giga repeat over Express, clinch back-to-back 3x3 titles

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    TNT bags another leg title.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT continued to have J&T Express' number, scoring a 21-17 win to rule the final leg of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Antipolo Extension

    Tournament scoring leader Almond Vosotros combined with Samboy de Leon for the last four points of the match to take the fight out of the Express and claim another P100,000.

    See Rey Nambatac feels sorry for Aaron Black but insists hit all accidental

    De Leon hit a long deuce to break the tie at 17 before Vosotros sank two free throws in the final three seconds for the clincher.

    The victory was a repeat for the Tropang Giga who dealt the Express a 21-13 loss last week in ruling Leg 5 of the standalone tournament.

    Samboy de LeonSamboy de Leon and the Tropang Giga bag P100,000 again.

    Cavitex again went to Bong Galanza for the needed points to cop third place over Meralco, 19-17.

    Galanza had more than half of the team's output with 11 points to guarantee the Braves the P30,000 consolation prize.

    The scores

    Third place

    Cavitex (19) - Galanza 11, Fajardo 3, Napoles 3, Saldua 2.

    Meralco (17) - Gonzaga 8, Batino 6, Caduyac 3, De Vera 0.

    Final

    TNT (21) - Vosotros 12, De Leon 4, Flores 4, Exciminiano 1.

    J&T (17) - Sedurifa 8, Hayes 5, Datu 3, Rono 1.

