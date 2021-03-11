Trollano embraces chance to work anew with primary mentor Guiao

VETERAN guard Don Trollano feels like he’s starting all over again after being reunited with the mentor who gave him his break in the PBA.

The 29-year-old wingman welcomes his get-together with coach Yeng Guiao after being acquired by NLEX in a complex, three-team trade approved by the league on Thursday.

Trollano has improved tremendously through his first five seasons as a pro since being picked in the second round (No. 15 overall) by Rain or Shine in the 2015 draft.

And he credited Guiao to the player he has become now.

“Masaya (being reunited with Guiao) kasi rookie year ko pa lang binigyan niya na ako ng chance. Kay coach Yeng ko na build up yung sarili ko sa PBA,” he stressed.

“Alam mo naman sa PBA kailangan unang taon mo dapat ma-prove mo na agad yung sarili mo kasi every year ang daming dumarating na mga bago (na players). So kailangan unang taon mo pa lang makita ka na ng ibang teams para magkaroon na sila ng interes sa iyo. Kaya for me, thank you at binigyan niya ako agad ng chance kaya kahit paano napaganda naman ako.”

Besides Guiao, Trollano will be reunited with former fellow Rain or Shine players Jericho Cruz and JR Quinahan, all of them part of the last Elasto Painters team – and last non-SMB and non-MVP group – that bagged the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup championship.

The former Adamson stalwart has yet to talk to Guiao and the rest of the Road Warriors, but is waiting for any instruction on when he will be able to join the team in its cluster workouts.

A native of Gigmoto, Catanduanes, Trollano led Blackwater in scoring during the Philippine Cup bubble by averaging 14.18 points while adding 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Short as it may his stint with the Bossings – he played for only two conferences since being traded as part of the Ray Parks package in the 2019 Governors Cup – he’s also grateful for the time he shared and played for in the franchise.

“Nakatulong din naman sa akin ang Blackwater,” he said. “OK naman sa Blackwater, pero alam mo naman sa PBA, hindi mo masabi, any time puwede kang ma-trade.”

Along with Trollano, also acquired by NLEX from Blackwater in the deal involving its no. 4 first-round pick in the 2020 draft were guard Roi Sumang, sophomore big man Maurice Shaw, and a 2022 second round pick.

The Bossing then shipped the precious draft pick to TnT Tropang Giga to get the services of Simon Enciso, David Semerad, a 2023 first-round pick, and 2024 second-round pick.

Trollano, who still has an existing contract, admitted also previously hearing about reports on the possibility of landing anew at TnT, meaning NLEX may not be his final destination.

But like a good soldier, the 6-foot-3 wingman said he’s ready to play wherever he goes.

“Hindi ko nga din alam, e. Pero sa akin naman walang problema. Kahit saang team ako mapunta ok lang naman ako,” said Trollano

For now, he’d rather savor his reunion with his original PBA mentor.

