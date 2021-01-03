Teammates, friends remember Chuatico's 'great leadership, kindless'

TRIBUTES poured in for the late Ginebra player and former Ateneo stalwart Emilio ‘Nonoy’ Chuatico as news of his death in the US reached Manila on Saturday night.

From former teammates, colleagues, and even hardcourt rivals, everyone had nothing but praises for the 55-year-old Chuatico, who they described as a great leader on the court and a humble person off it.

The ‘Never Say Die’ and ‘One Big’ Fight’ for Chuatico finally came to an end just days into the New Year when he succumbed to the Big C in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 55.

“He was a great teammate and a vocal leader who would always give words of encouragement every time,” said Ginebra deputy Olsen Racela, who played alongside Chuatico during his rookie season in 1987 when the Blue Eagles won their first ever UAAP men’s basketball championship by beating University of the East in the finals.

“I will forever appreciate him and his guidance.”

Another Atenean in big man Alex Araneta called Chuatico his ‘strongest and most inspirational college teammate’ who he said was a fighter to the very end.

“He was always there for us, on and off the court. We all looked up to him like an older brother,” said the 6-foot-7 center picked No. 1 overall by Alaska in the 1991 PBA draft.

While he belonged to rival De La Salle, San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla later became close to Chuatico during their time together with Purefoods.

“He was very mild-mannered despite his burly frame. He is very considerate and such a good friend,” he said of the former national team player.

“Very close kami nung nasa Purefoods pa kami. A very simple guy who is really fun to be with.”

Aside from his on-court leadership, Chuatico was known for being a deadly outside gunner who played a key role in the Blue Eagles winning the first of their back-to-back UAAP cage titles in 1987 and 88.

He was team captain of that 1987 Ateneo squad mentored by retired coach Cris Calilan.

"He was the heart and soul of that team," recalled Calilan, now based in Laguna. "Suwerte lang ako na Nonoy was my player and captain ball of that team."

Chuatico would reprise the same role with the 1991 Philippine men’s team that won the gold in the Manila Southeast Asian Games when it beat Thailand in the final at the Araneta Coliseum.

His teammates included future greats such as Vergel Meneses, Johnny Abarrientos, Marlou Aquino, Jun Limpot, Bong Ravena, Boyet Fernandez, Vic Pablo, Jolly Escobar, and Macky De Joya, with Francis Rodriguez as coach.

A year later, he applied for the PBA and ended up as Barangay Ginebra’s first-round pick at No. 8 overall.

He played three years with the league’s most popular ballclub until he was traded to Purefoods at the start of the 1995 season in exchange for Vince Hizon and a future first-round pick.

In all, he saw action in four seasons in the league, averaging 5.0 points per game.

Chuatico had one final stint as a player in 1998 as part of the original Manila Metrostars in the Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA), where he was also part of the coaching staff of Ricky Dandan.

Former Metrostars coach Louie Alas, who took over the team the following season, said he offered Chuatico to remain as part of his staff that same year when the franchise won the national championship.

“Kinukuha ko siya as assistant for transition. Pero nag-concentrate na siya sa negosyo niya,” said Alas.

In 2012, Chuatico was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotheraphy and other treatments. The illness went in remission after that only for the Big C to come back in 2016.

Abanilla recalled how he was supposed to meet up with his late friend in one of the games between San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in 2019.

“He was supposed to watch one of the PBA games nga e with Ginebra playing two years ago, but he felt bad at the last minute,” said Abanilla.

A few months after, Chuatico went to the US where he would eventually spend the remainder of his life.

“A great guy, great friend. Always so supportive,” said TnT Tropang Giga team manager Gabby Cui. “Rest now bro in heaven.”