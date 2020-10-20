Trevis Jackson draws Black praise after maximizing minutes vs Magnolia

TREVIS Jackson may perhaps be the last player that would play in a crucial stretch of the game for Meralco, but he was productive in the minutes that he was on the floor.

Playing just 25 seconds entering the fourth, Jackson made big shots in regulation including back-to-back triples that jumped Meralco ahead, 91-90. He ended up with 10 points in 13 minutes after the game went into overtime.

Although Jackson could have put the game away had he converted all of his two free throws late in the fourth, Meralco coach Norman Black was still satisfied with the play of his second-string guard.

Black said Jackson is a great fit to play in the game since one of Magnolia’s strengths is its guard play.

“I was looking at the statistics and even though he hasn’t played very many minutes, he has played quite well in the minutes that he’s played. Tonight, we seemed to be just floating around. We really didn’t have any definition in our game and I thought I would give him the chance to turn the game around especially against a team like Magnolia who is guard oriented.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

“We can actually play three guards against them and bringing Travis in really helped us a great deal as far as ball pressure was concerned not to mention, he hit three shots in a row,” said Black.

Black said Jackson has a bright future with Meralco once he gets more exposure to the PBA.

“He is going to be a good player. He is just like Aaron (Black). He is still a young guy. He is only 24 years old. He is still learning the game. He is still learning the PBA. I’m so happy for him that he was productive and he helped the team win,” said Black.

