Trading Mike Nieto not part of Rain or Shine’s plan, says Guiao

RAIN or Shine has no plans of trading away wingman Mike Nieto.

But since it was the former Ateneo stalwart who sought out for his release, team management obliged to the player’s wishes.

RoS on Mike Nieto trade

“We really did not plan to trade him. Hindi kami ang nag-initiate. Kaya lang sa kanya na mismo nanggaling,” related coach Yeng Guiao.

Nieto, picked no. 5 overall by Rain or Shine in the special Gilas draft in 2019, was vocal about his desire to be reunited with twin brother Matt, who currently plays for NLEX, but was a teammate of Mike during their playing days at Ateneo.

“Ang nangyari kay Mike, kinausap niya kami. He expressed his desire to play with his brother,” said Guiao.

“Naintindihan naman namin. Kasi meron din silang desire within the family na magkasama sila ulit sa pro league.”

And so option of a possible trade between NLEX and Rain or Shine was explored.

Unfortunately, no deal was reached by both parties.

“We tried to work something out with NLEX, (pero) hindi nag-materialize, e,” said Guiao.

Enter Converge, which expressed interest in getting the services of Nieto.

“Ang nangyari na-shift yung negotiations to Converge,” Guiao added. “And nagkaroon naman ng agreement sa Converge, so doon siya napunta.”

In exchange for Nieto, the Elasto Painters received a pair of future second round picks.

Too bad, Nieto didn’t get his wish.

“Hindi rin natupad yung gusto niya na mapunta siya doon sa team na magkasama sila sana ng kapatid niya,” said Guiao.

Nonetheless, the Rain or Shine coach knows Converge is a good destination for Nieto, having known some personnel of the franchise including team owner Dennis Uy.

“They’re hell-bent to become a competitive. Maaaring maganda yung plano nila sa team including kay Mike,” said Guiao.