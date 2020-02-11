Cone dismisses Slaughter trade to NorthPort as 'just rumors'

THE supposed trade between Greg Slaughter and Christian Standhardinger wasn’t discussed when coach Tim Cone talked to the Barangay Ginebra big man shortly after the franchise won the PBA Governors Cup.

As Cone put it, the matter was just all talk.

“We didn’t discuss [the trade] because all of that was just rumors,” the multi-titled mentor said in a short message to SPIN.ph.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The exit talk, a common practice for Cone with every player in his team at the end of each season, centered on the 7-foot Slaughter telling his coach about his plan to take a break from basketball.

Cone, though, didn't reveal what prompted the former Ateneo standout to come up with the Instagram post on Saturday night that stunned the PBA community.

The Ginebra coach is in the US where he watched the Miami Heat play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and couldn’t really expound on the big development that could have a major effect on the Kings’ bid to win the coming Philippine Cup.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano / Dante Peralta

Asked if he was taken aback by Slaughter’s move, Cone has no direct answer.

“I really can’t discuss (it) until I’ve had more conversations with Greg,” he said.

Cone maintained he’ll talk with Slaughter and his manager extensively about the issue.