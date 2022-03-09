Tiongson flattered by trade rumors: 'There was a time na no team wanted me'

JUAMI Tiongson is gratified about all the trade talks involving him, saying it’s a nice feeling that there are teams that have begun appreciating the way he plays.

Juami Tiongson on trade rumors

But everything, according to him, are all plain talks as none among them ever materialized.

Besides, leaving Terrafirma at this time is the last thing on his mind right now.

“Ang focus ko is with Terrafirma kasi laking pasasalamat ko sa kanila. Sila yung talagang naglabas ng game ko,” he said Wednesday when the Dyip played its final game in the PBA Governors Cup in a 127-107 loss to TNT.

The former Ateneo guard added if not for the breaks Terrafirma has given him, other teams wouldn’t actually notice his game.

“Yun ang effect, e,” Tiongson casually said.

His fine plays for the Dyip, averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this conference, resulted in him being mentioned as potential trade targets by other teams, including one involving Barangay Ginebra.

But no deal was struck until the trade deadline expired last Feb. 24, allowing Tiongson to finish the season still in a Terrafirma jersey.

Truth to be told, the 31-year-old guard said he’s humbled with those trade talks.

“Of course, it’s flattering kasi there was a time na no team really wanted me. Pero now na matunog na other teams are trying to get me, of course it’s flattering. I’m very blessed,” said Tiongson.

He finished Terrafirma’s campaign sitting on the bench, though, after his previous ankle injury worsened.

“Against NorthPort in our last game, nagka-misstep ako, nalagay ko yung entire weight ko sa ankle ko,” Tiongson said.

The X-ray showed any negative results on his ankle, although he’s scheduled to undergo MRI to further see condition of his foot.

“Mag-MRI ako just to make sure na walang damages sa construction ng ankle ko,” he said.

Tiongson hopes to get better once the new season begins, and so do the Dyip, whose campaign this conference was marred by a lot of endgame meltdowns, which was not lost on the veteran guard.

“There were games na lamang na lamang kami, 20-point lead against Alaska, Phoenix, NorthPort, Ginebra. I mean if napanalo namin yun and we had the experience of playing as a team, winning as a team, siguro nakapag-playoffs pa sana kami,” he said.

The team experienced the same thing during the Philippine Cup in the Bacolor bubble last week.

“But every conference, we have to learn from it,” said Tiongson of the Dyip, who finished with a 2-9 record.

