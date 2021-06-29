NorthPort has vital pieces to make good title run, warns Black

WHILE a lot of PBA teams have improved in the offseason, Meralco coach Norman Black singled out NorthPort as capable of making a good run in the coming season.

While Meralco has upgraded its roster for the coming campaign, Black considers Ginebra, San Miguel, Magnolia, and TNT as the top contenders in the Philippine Cup, with Phoenix, NLEX, Alaska and NorthPort the upcoming teams.

He made special mention of NorthPort who, Black believes, have the pieces to make a serious run in the playoffs.

“It’s hard. Mahirap talaga,” said Black during a recent SPIN Zoom In episode. “Even if you think ang Meralco team, mas magaling na, the other teams, mas magaling din. Even NorthPort, I’m sure coach Pido is trying to put everything together now.”

Slaughter and Co. makes NorthPort stronger, says Black

The Batang Pier had a disappointing 2020 season in which they only recorded a single win in the 11 games inside the Clark bubble.

They had an impressive campaign two years ago though when the Batang Pier even placed second in the elimination round of the Commissioner’s Cup, and stunned top-seed NLEX in the quarterfinal round.

Black cited the acquisition of Greg Slaughter, the return of Robert Bolick from an ACL injury, and the arrival of Jamie Malonzo and Troy Rike through the draft as the reasons why he thinks NorthPort can be a force this coming season.

“But if you look at them individually, they look pretty tough. Greg Slaughter is there now, Bolick is back, they picked up good rookies. They look pretty tough. You don’t know how that’s going to pan out,” Black said.

SMB, Ginebra, TNT, Magnolia still title contenders

Black said the current Bolts are the most talented he has had since he joined Meralco in 2014, but the fact remains that they need to go through the top contenders.

“Realistically, San Miguel is still at the top, Ginebra, Magnolia, Talk ‘N Text," he said. "Just like Meralco, some of the middle teams have improved. Phoenix has certainly improved. NLEX has improved. Alaska also, even though they are young, they’ve gotten better.”

The Meralco coach also agreed with NLEX coach Yeng Guiao’s statements that only four teams are in contention for the PBA crown in San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia, and TNT, but Black said that doesn’t mean the other teams can’t win it all.

“Beterano si coach Yeng kaya alam niya sitwasyon sa PBA. Ang four teams, magaling talaga. Talented talaga. I think he is spot on as far as they being considered ang favorites dito sa PBA. Pero feeling ko, you will never know. Yeng is saying that, but at the same time, everytime he goes up against them, laban na.

“He is going to go out there and fight. He is not going to give the game to those teams. He thinks his team is pretty good too. Any given night, anybody can win.

"There is no question, San Miguel, Ginebra, Talk ‘N Text, Magnolia ang malakas ang lineup. Malakas talaga. Pero I still think that on any given night, puwedeng manalo ang Meralco team,” said Black.

