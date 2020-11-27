Topex offers no excuses, says Phoenix lost to a better TNT team

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Topex Robinson and the Phoenix Fuel Masters need leave the PBA Philippine Cup bubble with their heads bowed.

Robinson was humble enough to admit his team lost to a far superior and experienced side after the Fuel Masters were booted out by TnT Tropang Giga in their do-or-die encounter, 91-81, for a berth in the best-of-seven finals.

Although seeded a notch higher than the Tropang Giga, Robinson knew which was the better team when everything was over and done with at the Angeles University Foundation gym on Friday night.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of. TnT is the better team and I’m just so proud how we battled against the best team,” he said.

For the young mentor, the team definitely overachieved when nobody expected the Fuel Masters going this deep into the playoffs.

And the experience will go a long way as Phoenix tries to maintain the winning culture it managed to establish in this bubble season.

“We’re gonna get out of this bubble as a proud team. We gave our best. Some runs have to end. What’s important is the memories and the learning experience dito sa bubble,” said Robinson, who was officially elevated from interim to full-time head coach during the middle of the tournament.

The Fuel Masters can’t wait for the new season to start.

“Moving forward, it’s something that we can carry on, the experience, the adversities, the triumphs,” said Robinson.