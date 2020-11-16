Topex on Phoenix bubble bid: 'We are going to stay here until December'

THERE was little talk about Phoenix Super LPG making this far in the PBA Philippine Cup.

And with the Fuel Masters reaching the semifinals inside the Smart Clark Giga City, head coach Topex Robinson urged his players to just enjoy the moment as the team is taking a pressure-free attitude heading into their semifinal series against TNT.

After a disappointing 2019 season in which Phoenix only made the playoffs once, Robinson said that his team already exceeded expectations this conference after the Fuel Masters placed second at the end of the elimination round.

Phoenix defeated Magnolia in the quarterfinals in dramatic fashion with Matthew Wright sinking a late running three on its way to an 89-88 win.

“At this point, we are just happy to be here,” said Robinson. “The more we play the best teams, the better for us.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It has been an impressive run by Phoenix, which was only a few months removed from making a coaching change where Robinson replaced Louie Alas as head mentor.

The Fuel Masters’ early campaign in the bubble saw Wright and Jason Perkins showing MVP-like play that eventually led to the two being No. 1 and No. 3 in the statistical points standings after the elimination round.

Calvin Abueva then joined the Fuel Masters midway in the bubble after his indefinite suspension was finally lifted after 16 months.

For Robinson, the semifinal outing is another chance for the team to grow and strengthen the program of the Fuel Masters.

“We are always going to be the best version of ourselves and we are going to take our chances against Talk ‘N Text. We are just happy campers. We told our team that we are going to stay here until December. The longer we can get a chance to stay here and inspire other people, we will be happy for it. We overachieved,” said Robinson.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even with the second seed, the Fuel Masters actually dropped their match against the Tropang Giga last October 19, 110-91, in which RR Pogoy exploded with 30 points and thwarting Wright’s 31-point effort.

“We just came here to enjoy the opportunity. We have nothing to lose. Nobody expected us to be here to stay this long. We will just enjoy the opportunity and enjoy the time together,” said Robinson.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.