Topex expects new Phoenix max deal to serve as added fuel for Abueva

TOPEX Robinson can’t wait to begin PBA Season 46 shortly after Phoenix signed star forward Calvin Abueva to a fresh, three-year contract.

“Excited for the next season,” said Robinson a day before Christmas.

Can’t blame the 45-year-old mentor.

With an added motivation in his new max deal with the Fuel Masters, more can be expected from ‘The Beast,’ who, as it was, hardly lost a step even after a 16-month layoff with the way he played in the Philippine Cup bubble.

Abueva, 32, returned to the Phoenix active roster middle of the eliminations after finally being reinstated by the PBA from his indefinite suspension. Immediately, he factored in the team making it back to the semifinals of the all-Filipino conference for the second consecutive season.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Fuel Masters though, lost the last two games of their best-of-five series against TnT Tropang Giga and fell short of a breakthrough finals appearance.

By the end of the season, Abueva even found himself in strong contention for the Best Player of the Conference award after finishing second behind Ray Parks in the players’ statistical race.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Robinson was more than proud of how things transpired for the eccentric forward, who was in his best behavior at a time when the league was into its most difficult season.

“More than the effect on the team, I would say its more on being extremely happy and proud I am of Calvin,” said the Phoenix coach who has known Abueva since their time together in college at San Sebastian.

The new contract he signed with the franchise will only add fuel for Abueva to play even better and behave well, according to Robinson.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“After so much uncertainties that surrounded him during his suspension, now he has the opportunity to make up for lost time,” he said.

Robinson, who turns a new leaf on Christmas Day, likewise felt grateful for Phoenix management ‘for the blessing’ it extended to its so-called prodigal son.