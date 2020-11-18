Topex hopeful Wright will be ready to play in Game Two

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Matthew Wright walked out of the Phoenix dugout with a slight limp as he favors the right ankle he sprained that kept him out for most of the Fuel Masters’ series opener against TnT Tropang Giga in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

But the 29-year-old top gun assured he’ll be ready to suit up by Friday when Game 2 is played at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“I will be better,” was Wright’s curt reply when asked about his injured ankle.

Wright landed on the foot of Troy Rosario after going for a basket early in the first quarter. And while efforts were made to retape the sprained foot, coach Topex Robinson decided not to risk aggravating the injury.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Phoenix mentor admitted Wright wanted to go back to the game, which despite his absence and Calvin Abueva struggling with early foul trouble,the Fuel Masters lost by just a single possession, 95-92, on Wednesday.

“Matt hold me and asked me for opinion. But what’s important is if he’s not 100 percent, I’m not gonna gamble on you,” said Robinson.

“He really wanted to play, but I don’t want to lose him eventually.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Wright finished with only two points in six minutes of play. He averaged 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists during the eliminations.

Robinson also sees Wright ready to go for the next game.

“He’ll be ready. He’s gonna be OK,” said the Phoenix coach emphatically. “But whether we have Matt or not, we’re gonna compete.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Incidentally, the loss was the first for Robinson in the last six games since he was elevated as full-time head coach by Phoenix management. He was initially named interim mentor after replacing Louie Alas before the Fuel Masters headed to the bubble.