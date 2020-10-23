Topex sheds tears as he dedicates Phoenix win to 'son' Abueva

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson shed tears while talking about Calvin Abueva and his quandary inside the PBA bubble following the Fuel Masters' victory over Magnolia on Friday night.

Robinson turned emotional when asked how the Fuel Masters were able to mount a comeback from 17-points down at the end of a grueling three-game, five-day schedule in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

“I think one of the big reasons din for us to really not give up is it’s really hard to leave the gym or leave the hotel knowing that one of your sons is not with you,” said Robinson, referring to the suspended Abueva.

Abueva, suspended for the past 15 months, was allowed to join the Fuel Masters in the Clark bubble but has yet to get the go-signal to play after securing his pro license from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Robinson soon broke down.

“We told Calvin to keep on playing and being positive. It’s really hard that he really wants to play and he wants to contribute. But the best thing that he could do is cheer for us and it’s hard for a coach to always leave the gym or a hotel knowing that one of your sons is not there with you in this battle,” Robinson added.

“I love Calvin. Everybody loves Calvin. And again, we are doing it for Calvin,” Robinson added.

Robinson said he doesn’t want to go back to the Quest Hotel with another loss knowing how determined Abueva is to get back on the court.

“Winning it for Calvin is really big for us. We don’t want to lose again and go back to the hotel knowing that Calvin wants to help us and the best thing he can do is practice and cheer for us and pray for us,” said Robinson.

As Phoenix broke a two-game losing streak, Robinson said the energy of the team in that successful comeback bid was exactly what it has been missing in the previous matches, something that Abueva can easily provide.

“The reason [we lost] during those games [was] because that’s what we are missing [from] Calvin. The energy, and that’s what the team provided for us during that fourth quarter. You see everybody cheering because we know that if Calvin is on the bench, he will do the same.

"Again, we just want to honor him and we just want to win it for him. We just want to keep on fighting because if we are going to give up, we want to bring so much energy because he needs it right now. We are just here to fight for him and fight for our brother and to fight for our families,” said Robinson.

Robinson said he respects the process that Abueva needs to undergo in order to get reinstated, but the difficult part is explaining the situation to Abueva.

“We honor what they are doing for Calvin. I know the commissioner is doing the right thing. It’s just hard to explain to him those things. He has been through challenging times and again, all that we can do for him is just fight because we want to give it to him because that’s what he needs right now.

"He knows how much he could help us. We honor the decision and live by that. We respect the decision. Again, I’m just speaking as a father to a son and not to be with one of your sons, one of your children, it’s really hard for a coach especially right now.”