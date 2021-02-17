Topex admits Abueva trade 'happened so fast' from time he got wind of it

TOPEX Robinson called it an ‘emotional day.’

Difficult as it may be, the Phoenix coach preferred to look at the bigger picture after the franchise let go of star player Calvin Abueva, who he always referred to as his ‘son.’

Robinson admitted being taken by surprised at how quick negotiations were made after having learned of the deal on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours after, Abueva was no longer a Fuel Master, sent to the Magnolia Hotshots for guard Chris Banchero and the team’s two picks in the first- and second-round respectively, of this year’s draft.

Aside from Abueva, Phoenix also gave up its first-round pick in the coming draft which happens to be four rungs lower than what it obtained from Magnolia (No. 6).

“It might be a step backward, two steps forward for us. Calvin is one of our best players, if not our best player,” stressed Robinson. “But what we see in the draft, we might be looking further from which I think we’ll benefit from it.”

Continue reading below ↓

For someone who has built a close relationship with Abueva, parting ways after being together since their days with San Sebastian in the NCAA, all the way to Alaska and later at Phoenix in the PBA, was a tough pill to swallow for Robinson.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Personally, he admitted taking the mindset of handling Abueva for a longer period of time as the ‘Beast’ was just two months removed from being signed by management to a three-year, max contract.

It wasn’t meant to be though.

“Ako personally naka-set na ang mind ko that I will be having Calvin for a long time,” said Robinson.

“But there are things na hindi ko kontrolado on my end. But after I realized it kung where management is coming from, I think it's good trade na din. It’s a win-win situation for both of us.”

If there’s any consolation for Robinson, it’s the chance of working with Banchero again following their stint together with Alaska.

Continue reading below ↓

“It got me excited because we got Chris (Banchero) and I’ve worked with Chris when we were with Alaska,” he said of the 32-year-old Fil-Italian guard.

And then there’s the prospect of dipping their hands early in what is being touted already as the deepest draft pool in PBA history.

“At No. 6 you could get a franchise player nga na bihirang mangyari. So we’re just grabbing the opportunity,” added Robinson. “At No. 10 nga, ok din naman kami, tapos biglang nagkaroon ng opportunity at no. 6.

“So they’re (other coaches) seeing something in this draft which I want to be a part of. Gusto ko rin may nakikita rin ako.”