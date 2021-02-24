Topex expects big things from 'proven winner' Vic Manuel after losing Abueva

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson is expecting big things from Vic Manuel after the Fuel Masters acquired him through a trade with Alaska.

Robinson is reuniting with Manuel after the two were part of the Aces, with Robinson as assistant coach and Manuel as player. That was made possible after Phoenix pulled off a trade on Tuesday.

The Phoenix coach looks forward to what Manuel can bring to the team, specifically in the aspect of knowing how to win games.

Manuel averaged 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists during last year’s bubble campaign for Alaska that proved to be his last season with the Aces.

“Vic is a proven winner and a star in his own right. He will surely make a direct impact on our team,” Robinson said.

Phoenix is coming off a major trade when it sent its former star Calvin Abueva to Magnolia for Chris Banchero while also swapping their first-round picks and obtaining an additional second-round pick in this coming draft.

But the Fuel Masters pulled strings in order to regain a top-class player in Manuel.

The first-round pick Phoenix acquired from Magnolia was then shipped along with a 2020 second-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and Brian Heruela to Alaska for Manuel, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2020 second-round pick.

Robinson said he is excited to team up again with Manuel along with Banchero, who also gave the Fuel Masters depth in the backcourt.

“Excited to be coaching him again. He will practice with us as soon as the results of his swab test comes out,” Robinson said.

The mentor is also eyeing to improve the composition of the team even further with the coming draft set on March 14.

