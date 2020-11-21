Topex expects big game from Jayson Castro after Game Two struggles

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson expects Jayson Castro to bounce back following an off-night for the TNT star in Game Two.

Castro had nine points, five rebounds, and three assists in TNT’s 110-103 loss to Phoenix in Game Two, a far cry from the opener when he erupted for 20 points including key baskets late in the game.

Robinson said TNT has a lineup so stacked that everyone has to be contained, but acknowledges that Castro is someone that will always be a difference-maker for the Tropang Giga.

“We just have to make sure that everybody is in check. The team has a solid line-up. You have to pick your poison. It just so happened that Jayson didn’t really contribute but we know that Jayson will come back stronger come Game Three,” said Robinson.

Robinson said there was a concerted effort to limit Castro, although Phoenix wasn’t able to get the job done on the other TNT players with Ray Parks exploding with 41 points in a losing effort.

The Phoenix coach is also wary that Castro will bounce back in a big way as the former Gilas Pilipinas star can take over in clutch situations for TNT.

Game Three is on Sunday, 3:45 p.m. with the winner moving closer to the goal of reaching the finals inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

“We know that Jayson is a proven winner. We know that if the game is on the line, he is always the guy who will take that shot. And we respect that. We have to find ways because he really won Game One with those shots,” said Robinson.

