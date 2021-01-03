Top SMC official bats for Metro Manila bubble in coming PBA season

AN outspoken member of the PBA Board is leaning on staging Season 46 within Metro Manila if and when the league holds another bubble or even a semi-bubble.

Barangay Ginebra Board of Governor Alfrancis Chua said he would like to see the Philippine Cup be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum or even in a smaller venue especially if fans would still not be allowed to watch, so long as it is in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Sana sa susunod kung magba-bubble pa, sana gawin sa Araneta na lang, tapos uwian. Kahit wala pang fans. At least nandito tayo sa Metro Manila,” said Chua, who is also sports director of San Miguel Corp.

The set-up the San Miguel official mentioned obviously refers to the closed-circuit system the league is considering for the coming season where teams, players, and coaching staff will go to a strict house-gym-house routine on a daily basis.

The PBA successfully held a two-month bubble conference last year at Clark, Pampanga in which Barangay Ginebra emerged as the new all-Filipino conference champion.

But aside from its remoteness from Metro Manila, the league also had to shell out a massive budget ranging between P65 to P70 million to run the bubble that saw the 500-plus strong delegation billeted at the Quest Plus Hotel in Mimosa and games played at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Chua said if the league decides to do another full-time bubble, perhaps the PBA contingent could just be quartered in nearby hotels near the Big Dome.

“Ang iniisip ko kasi kung sa Araneta gagawin kahit walang fans, kung papayag silang uwian. Kung hindi naman sila papayag ng uwian, may mga hotels naman na malapit doon, di ba. Sa akin mas maganda yun,” said the Barangay Ginebra governor.

“Or we can look for a venue that’s smaller than Araneta kung hindi pa papayagan yung may tao or fans, at least nasa Metro Manila tayo.”