Jeremiah Gray on the road to recovery after ACL surgery in US

THE road to recovery starts for promising Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray who had a successful surgery in the US following the ACL injury he suffered during the first conference of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Gray, 25, posted on his IG account that the operation went on without a hitch in California, where he opted to undergo the procedure three days ago.

The top rookie prospect was a key player for TNT in the standalone, half-court tournament alongside Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Lervin Flores.

“For I know the plans I have for you. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” said Gray, lifting a bible phrase from Jeremiah 29:11, in his post.

Gray will have to sit out nine months to a year to rehabilitate and strengthen his knee.

The inactivity could jeopardize his bid to apply in the coming PBA Draft where rules on Fil-Am requirements have since been relaxed by the board, although Gray could still proceed with his application and have the drafting team wait for him to fully recover from the injury.

SPIN.ph learned that TNT management shouldered the cost of the operation, which took a while considering the travel restrictions for passengers bound for the US at this time of the pandemic.

“Sa scheduling niya sa doctor sa US and yung mga paperworks na inayos beforehand,” said a TNT insider about the delay on the ACL procedure.

The 6-foot-5 Gray went down with the injury during Leg 3 of the inaugural conference last Nov. 27 when he twisted his knee upon landing off a two-handed dunk early in the Tropang Giga’s game against Limitless App.

Gray expressed his gratitude for all the support and help extended to him by the Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) group.

“Thank you to boss MVP and to the other owners and staff of @tnttropanggiga for bringing me in and trusting me to be a part of the family. I’ll always be grateful for that,” he said.

“Thank you for all the prayers,” Gray added, while ending his post with the hashtag #bounceback 2.

Prior to the injury, Gray helped the Tropang Giga clinch the maiden title of the 3x3 meet as they beat Meralco in the finals, 21-18. During Leg 2, TNT clinched third place after taking down Limitless App, 21-14.

