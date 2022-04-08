Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tolentino, Jose given reprieve but get stern warning from commissioner

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ARVIN Tolentino and Raymar Jose were spared from penalties for the altercation they had in the endgame of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals opener between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on Wednesday.

    The Ginebra forward and his Meralco counterpart were summoned before Game 2 on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena and were given a stern warning by Commissioner Willie Marcial that a repeat of the incident will mean double the penalty for the two of them.

    Stern warning

    “Sinabi ko sa kanila nandito na sila sa PBA, so alagaan na nila 'yung career nila,” said Marcial. “Eto na 'yung trabaho ninyo, e. Nandito na kayo sa PBA, alam ninyo naman kung gaano kahirap pumasok dito.”

    The two shook hands after the short meeting with the PBA commissioner and vowed to keep their tempers in check especially for the rest of the best-of-seven title series.

    The two earned each other’s ire during the final minute of Game 1 which the Bolts won, 104-91.

      The confrontation eventually spilled over into the hallway of the Smart Araneta Coliseum just outside the dugouts of both teams when Tolentino waited for Jose to pass by and took a fighting stance.

      Heated words were exchanged before cooler heads pacified the two players.

