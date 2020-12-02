Arvin Tolentino credits college coach Racela for smooth transition at Ginebra

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The presence of his college coach at Barangay Ginebra has helped Arvin Tolentino ease into the system of the PBA’s most popular ballclub.

The rookie big man said deputy coach Olsen Racela helped with the transition as he quicky adapted to the complexity of coach Tim Cone’s system.

Tolentino played for two seasons under Racela during his college years at Far Eastern University.

“Sobrang laking tulong. Kampante ako na nandiyan si Coach O. Andiyan siya lagi sa tabi ko at tinutulungan ako,” he said.

“Kaya napadali rin ang transition ko sa system ni coach (Tim) kasi yung system namin sa FEU before almost the same. May kaunting adjustment lang.”

In so short a time Tolentino has become at home with Barangay Ginebra that he has started several times in the Philippine Cup bubble, including Game One of the Kings’ best-of-seven title series with TnT Tropang Giga.

Continue reading below ↓

Tolentino sank the game-tying lay-up with five seconds left to send the series opener into overtime, which the Kings eventually won, 100-94.

In his first ever finals stint, the rookie wingman finished with 14 points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

He credited Racela a lot for the confidence in his game, adding his former college coach would also be hard on him if and when he commits mistakes, both in games and practices.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Kapag may kailangan ako, andiyan si Coach O para tulungan ako. And pag may mali rin akong ginawa, andiyan din siya para sitahin ako,” said Tolentino with a smile.

Tolentino said he has no idea if the Kings taking him in the first round (No. 10 overall) of last year’s draft had something to do with Racela being in the Kings coaching staff.

“Actually na-surprise din ako. Wala naman kasi siyang (Racela) sinasabi,” he added. “At hindi rin naman ako nagtatanong dahil wala naman din siyang sinasabi sa akin. Bigla na lang.”

Continue reading below ↓

As sudden as Tolentino’s Ginebra drafting was, so is his performance in the bubble season.