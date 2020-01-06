No regrets as Todd Purves witnesses SMB build dynasty after departure

ASK Todd Purves about his fondest memories of the Philippines, and he will struggle to pinpoint specific moments in his two-year stay in the country.

The American head coach, who acted as consultant for Petron/San Miguel from 2013 to 2014 in the PBA, marked his return to Manila as his Macau Wolf Warriors came away with an impressive 98-93 win over Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) last Sunday.

Chalk that win up to the piling happy memories for Purves here in the country, a place which according to him, elevated his coaching to new heights.

“It brings back such fun memories. Brings a smile to my face. I became a better coach because I coached here in the Philippines,” Purves said.

"Because there are so many people who enjoy basketball, they’ll question everything you do and you question yourself to make sure you’re making the right decisions.”

Purves came into the country right at the height of ‘Petronovela,’ a time when the league’s most storied franchise struggled to win trophies as they went through coaching rigodons and internal drama.

Such a waste to see him fail to win with an emerging June Mar Fajardo, a prime Arwind Santos, a rejuvenated Chris Ross and two of the most coveted shooters at that time in Marcio Lassiter and Chris Lutz.

But for Purves, his time here isn’t defined by the results - it’s with the relationships that he built with these players.

‘I don’t know if I can look back on it in terms of coaching in the Philippines with one specific memory, it was the relationships. I look back and think so fondly on my relationship with players like Chris Ross, June Mar Fajardo, Arwind Santos, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Lutz, these are the guys that I love being around with and I would appreciate forever for the effort that they gave me,” Purves shared.

“I appreciate the relationships with those players. It’s not normally a win or a loss that feels special, it’s those relationships that really do.”

That team went on to become a dynasty in the PBA, with the same core going on to win eight trophies, including four straight Philippine Cup titles, under the tutelage of Leo Austria.

While some coaches would feel a little regret after failing to cash in with those players, Purves isn’t one of them.

Instead, he couldn’t be any prouder of his team.

“They sure did (turn into a dynasty) and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Purves said.

"Leo Austria has done an unbelievable job in the San Miguel Beermen. Those players have responded well. I’m just so proud and happy for them for all their success.”