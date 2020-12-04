Hobbled TNT runs away with Game 3 to cut Ginebra lead to 2-1

TNT finally closed a game in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Wednesday night, beating Barangay Ginebra, 88-67, to keep its title hopes alive at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

RR Pogoy picked up from where he left off offensively at the Smart Clark Giga City but got a lot of support from Troy Rosario and Jayson Castro as the Tropang Giga avoided falling into a 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Shooting impeccably and getting the fifty-fifty balls, TNT led by as many as 22 points and - unlike in Game Two where it blew a 15-point second-half lead - never lifted its foot off the gas pedal to win pulling away.

After scoring 38 points in a Game Two defeat, Pogoy once again topscored for TNT with 18 markers as he stepped up once again in the absence of leading scorer Bobby Ray Parks, who sat out his second straight game due to a calf injury.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A welcome development for TNT was Rosario, who finally got his offensive game going in the finals and scored 15 points. Castro, meanwhile, had a double-double, scoring 15 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Continue reading below ↓

TNT made its move in the second quarter as it outscored Ginebra, 23-8, for a 44-34 halftime lead.