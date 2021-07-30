TNT picks up from where it left off, blasts ROS for back-to-back wins

TNT Tropang Giga hardly showed the effect of a two-week inactivity after beating erstwhile PBA Philippine Cup leader Rain or Shine, 79-69 Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Tropang Giga took control from the start and never wavered on their way to notching a second straight coming off a two-week break.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy each had 13 for TnT, which finally played top rookie pick Mikey Williams.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard finished with seven points but struggled with his shots by going 2-of-10 from the field in his league debut.

