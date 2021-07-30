Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 30
    PBA

    TNT picks up from where it left off, blasts ROS for back-to-back wins

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT Tropang Giga hardly showed the effect of a two-week inactivity after beating erstwhile PBA Philippine Cup leader Rain or Shine, 79-69 Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

    TNT vs ROS recap

    The Tropang Giga took control from the start and never wavered on their way to notching a second straight coming off a two-week break.

    glenn khobuntin, TNT vs ROS

    Continue reading below ↓

    Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy each had 13 for TnT, which finally played top rookie pick Mikey Williams.

    The 6-foot-2 rookie guard finished with seven points but struggled with his shots by going 2-of-10 from the field in his league debut.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again