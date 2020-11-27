TNT hopes Erram, Rosario regain form in bid to reach first PH Cup finals since 2013

TNT and Phoenix Super LPG collide one final time on Friday for the right to play in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Gametime is at 3:45 p.m. at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga are aiming to return to the Philippine Cup finals, their last appearance being in 2013 where they won the crown against Rain or Shine.

The Fuel Masters, meanwhile, are eyeing for their first finals appearance in franchise history after they purchased Barako Bull in 2016.

The Tropa look to claim their second consecutive win after beating the Fuel Masters, 102-101, on Wednesday.

TNT coach Bong Ravena said it will now be a battle of who wants it more.

“We have to be ready for Phoenix also. We respect them so much. I know they can play and finish the game. Walang relax na mangyayari sa amin. The longer the series, the harder it is. We have to win that game so bad. We have to really want that game,” said Ravena.

Bobby Ray Parks will look to continue his performance in the rubber match after he had 36 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in Game Four.

Jayson Castro is also expected to deliver as TNT needs his veteran leadership in this crucial showdown for a spot in the finals.

Ravena is also hoping that Troy Rosario and Poy Erram will be able to get their form back on offense, with Rosario being held scoreless in Game Four. Erram only had four last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Masters look to regain their winning ways after they held a 2-1 lead in the series.

Matthew Wright delivered 34 points in Game Four but it was not enough as the Fuel Masters fell behind early and their rally sputtering in the end.

