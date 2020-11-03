TNT vents ire on Northport to move closer to playoff spot

TNT returned to its winning ways on Tuesday in dominating fashion, frustrating NorthPort, 112-87, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga never trailed in the lopsided match as the ballclub bounced back from their 109-98 loss to NLEX last October 29.

With the win, the Tropang Giga stayed on top of the team standings with a 6-1 win-loss slate, where they moved closer to formally capturing a quarterfinals spot in the PBA bubble.

So dominant was TNT that the Tropang Giga led by as many as 36 points, while having the luxury of going deep in their bench and rest their main gunners with the club slated to play Magnolia on Wednesday during the resumption of the bubble season.

Bobby Ray Parks led the team in scoring with 22 points while collecting 10 rebounds for the Tropang Giga.

NorthPort slipped to 1-5 with the team sorely missing injured star Sean Anthony once again the match.

RR Pogoy had 15 points and Troy Rosario added 14 points and 10 rebounds as five players scored in double figures for TNT that included second stringers Jay Washington and Almond Vosotros, who had 11 each.

“We really prepared very hard especially we had a long break. Coming off a loss, we have to be ready. I’m just happy that we caught NorthPort on a bad day. Suwerte lang kami,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena.

TNT opened the first quarter with a 30-13 lead, forcing NorthPort to only 5 of 16 from the field. The trend continued in the second period as the Tropang Giga even led, 42-15, at one point in the quarter.

Parks took command in the third with 11 points in the quarter as TNT continued to pile on the points.

Kelly Nabong had 17 points, while Christian Standhardinger added 14 points in a losing effort.

The scores:

TNT 112 – Parks 22, Pogoy 15, Rosario 14, Washington 11, Vosotros 11, Reyes 9, Erram 8, De Leon 7, Castro 7, Flores 4, Semerad 2, Montalbo 2, Enciso 0, Carey 0, Alejandro 0.

NorthPort 87 – Nabong 17, Standhardinger 15, Cruz 14, Taha 8, Subido 8, Lanete 8, Manganti 6, Elorde 4, Guinto 3, Revilla 2, Ferrer 2.

Quarters: 30-13; 54-30; 90-55; 112-87.

