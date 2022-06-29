Streaking TNT pounces on Bolick exit to add to NorthPort frustrations

TNT notched its fourth straight win after defeating NorthPort, 117-112, on Wednesday in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Jayson Castro nailed the clutch baskets to stave off a NorthPort rally late in the game as the win improved TNT’s record to 6-2 win-loss, continuing its winning run during their second game in four days.

Mikey Williams had another solid outing as he continues to return from his usual form for TNT sent NorthPort to its fourth straight loss to fall to 2-4 win-loss.

The Batang Pier sorely missed Robert Bolick as he only played sparingly due to an ankle sprain.

Williams topscored for TNT with 27 points while shooting 5-of-10 from threes, while Roger Pogoy had 22 points on 4-of-9 from threes as the Tropang GIGA have been playing shorthanded with injuries to Troy Rosario, Ryan Reyes, and Jaydee Tungcab.

Castro had 17 points and hit the most important basket of the game, nailing a three-pointer with 33.1 seconds left in the contest to grab a 114-110 lead.

“Obviously, our objective is to win as many wins as possible before we play the giants at the end of our schedule,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes. “But right now, the key is for us is to get better and develop our game.

Jamie Malonzo had 27 points, while Roi Sumang had 24 points and 10 assists in taking the cudgels after Bolick got injured, but their efforts weren’t enough.

“As you’ve seen in our past few games, hindi kami nakaka-score ng 80 or 90 points pero ganda ng depensa namin. This time, we were able to get a 100-point mark but we allowed our opponent to a hundred,” Reyes added.

Bolick only played for nine minutes and scored five points.

The scores:

TNT 117 – M. Williams 27, Pogoy 22, Erram 17, Castro 17, Khobuntin 9, Heruela 7, K. Williams 2, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Cruz 0, Banal 0.

NorthPort 112 – Malonzo 27, Sumang 24, Calma 16, Ferrer 14, Balanza 10, Ayaay 7, Santos 6, Bolick 5, Javier 1, Dela Cruz 1, Taha 0.

Quarters: 26-30; 55-55; 85-78p; 117-112.

