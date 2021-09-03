Five-star TNT adds Meralco to victims to stay perfect

TNT built a huge lead and never turned back, holding off Meralco, 91-76, on Friday night in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Tropang GIGA led by as many as 30 points, more than enough to capture their fifth win to stay unbeaten and retain their hold of first place in the team standings.

Mikey Williams led the Tropang GIGA in erecting the lead that reached at 56-26 in the third quarter, and helped his team weather the storm in the fourth quarter after a comeback try by the Bolts.

Williams, picked No. 4 by TNT in the last draft, finished with 27 points and shot 5-of-10 from threes as the Tropang GIGA routed Meralco in the battle of the top two teams in the standings entering the ballgame.

The Bolts slid to 5-2 to go down to third, with Magnolia Pambansang Manok returning to second place with a 5-1 slate.

Williams had eight points in the second quarter where TNT outscored Meralco, 32-13, for a 54-26 halftime lead.

Winning its previous game after coming back from a 13-point deficit with two minutes left in the fourth, Meralco closed the gap to 11 points early in the fourth, but Williams doused cold water to the run with five straight points including a triple.

“Our objective was to try to win the second half. Obviously, we failed but fortunately, we had a big enough lead. We knew that Meralco was going to come back. We watched intently how they got their W the last time out. We knew their ability to come back. The key was to stay patient, not panic, and stay relaxed,” said Reyes.

RR Pogoy had 20 points and Jayson Castro added 14 points but TNT is holding its breath after Troy Rosario rolled his right ankle in the fourth quarter.

Nards Pinto and Reynel Hugnatan led the Meralco comeback try, scoring 16 and 14 points respectively but it was not enough.

The scores:

TNT 91 – M. Williams 27, Pogoy 20, Castro 14, Erram 9, Khobuntin 8, Heruela 5, Rosario 4, K. Williams 0, Montalbo 0, Alejandro 0, Marcelo 0.

Meralco 76 – Pinto 16, Hugnatan 14, Black 8, Hodge 8, Belo 6, Quinto 6, Newsome 5, Caram 4, Maliksi 3, Almazan 2, Pasaol 2, Jamito 2, Jackson 0, Jose 0.

Quarters: 22-13; 54-26; 74-59; 91-76

