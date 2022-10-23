Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 23
    PBA

    TNT on track for back-to-back, faces Meralco in quarters

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    Samboy de Leon and the Tropang Giga seek to add to their title collection.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TWO-leg winner TNT leads the last four teams in contention for the final leg title of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

    Almond Vosotros came through for 10 points in the Tropang Giga's close 21-17 win over San Miguel Beer in their quarterfinal match at Robinsons Antipolo Extension.

    See Rey Nambatac feels sorry for Aaron Black but insists hit all accidental

    Jorey NapolesJorey Napoles and the Braves stay in the hunt.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The victory meant the Tropang Giga remained very much alive for a second straight leg championship after topping Legs 1 and 5, respectively.

    Vosotros and Co. will take on Leg 3 winner Meralco in the semifinals. The Bolts earlier dumped Barangay Ginebra, 18-15, as they reactivated big man Alfred Batino for the playoffs.

    Watch Now

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The other semis matchup features Leg 2 champion Cavitex against guest team J&T Express.

      The Braves whipped Platinum Karaoke, 19-12, while the Express made short work of Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-12.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicYeng GuiaotopicJune Mar FajardotopicTerrafirma DyiptopicJio JalalontopicChito VictolerotopicChris Newsome
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Samboy de Leon and the Tropang Giga seek to add to their title collection.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again