TNT on track for back-to-back, faces Meralco in quarters

TWO-leg winner TNT leads the last four teams in contention for the final leg title of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

Almond Vosotros came through for 10 points in the Tropang Giga's close 21-17 win over San Miguel Beer in their quarterfinal match at Robinsons Antipolo Extension.

Jorey Napoles and the Braves stay in the hunt. PHOTO: PBA Images

The victory meant the Tropang Giga remained very much alive for a second straight leg championship after topping Legs 1 and 5, respectively.

Vosotros and Co. will take on Leg 3 winner Meralco in the semifinals. The Bolts earlier dumped Barangay Ginebra, 18-15, as they reactivated big man Alfred Batino for the playoffs.

The other semis matchup features Leg 2 champion Cavitex against guest team J&T Express.

The Braves whipped Platinum Karaoke, 19-12, while the Express made short work of Pioneer Elastoseal, 21-12.

