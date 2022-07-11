Del Rosario says Ginebra paid dearly for engaging TNT in shootout

BARANGAY Ginebra decided to engage TNT in a shootout and dearly paid for it.

Interim coach Richard Del Rosario pointed out how the Kings veered away from their identity as a defensive-playing team.

Richard del Rosario on loss to TNT

That was the beginning of the end for the PBA's most populat ballclub.

"We fell into a trap of trying to win the game with our offense. If you do that against TNT, then you'd be in trouble," said Del Rosario.

"We lost our defensive identity."

The Tropang Giga dealt the Kings their worse loss of the season on Sunday behind a 106-92 loss in their Philippine Cup showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Kings got torched from beyond the arc where the Tropang Giga fired a total of 16 three pointers behind the guns of Roger Pogoy, Mikey Williams Glenn Khobuntin, and Jason Castro.

In all, the Tropang Giga hoisted 46 shots from three point range.

"You're not gonna win that game if you play defense like that against TNT," said Del Rosario, who's calling the shots for the Kings in the absence of head coach Tim Cone.

"Of course, they played with a sense of urgency, and we did not have the same sense of urgency," he added, noting the Tropang Giga were playing their last game of the eliminations against the Kings.

Ginebra suffered their second loss in eight games as Del Rosario went down in his first defeat in three games since temporarily taking over the coaching reins from Cone.

But despite the setback, Ginebra remains on track of clinching a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

"At least we'll have a good chance at Top 2. So we'll move on," said Del Rosario.

"We'll correct the things that we need to correct, and then look forward."

