    Oliver-Mikey 1-2 punch knocks Blackwater out as TNT gets back on track

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Cameron Oliver TNT vs Blackwater
    Cameron Oliver dominates the Bossing.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAMERON Oliver and Mikey Williams took over in the second half as TNT defeated Blackwater, 108-98, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

    TNT vs Blackwater recap

    Oliver had 36 points and 10 rebounds, and Williams finished with 28 points as TNT regained its winning ways by recording its third win in five outings.

    Blackwater dropped to 3-4.

