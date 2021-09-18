TNT pounces on weary Alaska to claim top seed

TNT Tropang Giga remained all business and focus as it whipped a weary Alaska side, 103-85 to end its PBA Philippine Cup elimination round on a high note.

The league leader torched the Aces from deep, hitting 18 three pointers for a high 47 percent to cap their 10th win in 11 outings as the no. 1 seeded team heading to the playoffs.

The Aces played their second straight game in 24 hours and couldn't sustain the fire that netted them past defending champion Barangay Ginebra on Friday night.

Alaska fell to a 3-5 record and set to play a third consecutive game on Sunday against Terrafirma.

Roger Pogoy showed the way for the Tropang Giga with 18 points spiked by a 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range, John Paul Erram with 17 points and eight rebounds, and rookie Mikey Williams had an all-around game of 12 (3-of-7 from 3s), seven rebounds, and seven assists.

"That's what we're all focus on now, just to continue growing, getting better as a team. And we have to figure out how to stay sharp because I know we'll have a pretty long break now," said coach Chot Reyes as he and the Tropang Giga gears up for the playoffs.

Former MVP Kelly Williams added 12 points on including two three pointers, and every player Reyes sent in scored as the Tropang Giga lost another player to injury in Kib Montalbo.

The Tropang Giga took an early 47-28 lead late in the second quarter, but the Aces managed to cut the deficit by 12 at halftime.

Alaska then began the second half on fire and closed in at 51-48 midway in the third.

But with tired legs, the Aces couldn't sustain the rally as TnT regrouped and began pulling away the rest of the game, even leading by as big as a 20-point margin.

Big man Abu Tratter finished with 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Aces.

The scores

TNT (103) - Pogoy 18, Erram 17, M. Williams 12, K. Williams 12, Alejandro 9, Reyes 9, Marcelo 7, Rosario 5, Exciminiano 3, Mendoza 3, Heruela 2, Castro 2, Javier 2.

Alaska (85) - Tratter 12, Casio 11, Marcelino 9, Banal 9, DiGregorio 8, Brondial 8, Browne 7, Ahanmisi 5, Herndon 5, Adamos 4, Teng 4, Ebona 3, Stockton 0, Publico 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15; 49-37; 68-56; 103-85.

