Castro flashes vintage form, leads all-Filipino TNT rally vs Alaska

TNT turned to Jayson Castro and an all-local crew in the final stretch to beat Alaska, 81-77, on Friday to claim its first win in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

TNT vs Alaska recap

Castro scored a team-high 20 points including five consecutive points that stretched the Tropang GIGA lead to 80-75 with 1:15 left in the match after trailing by as many as 11 points.

The Tropang GIGA later secured the win, their first since capturing the Philippine Cup title late October. Incidentally, it was the locals from that championship team just two months ago who stepped up as TNT opted to sit McKenzie Moore for the majority of the final minutes of the match.

Glenn Khobuntin also provided a boost, scoring 16 points including a lay-up that broke a 73-73 deadlock before Castro sank a huge three to push the lead to five.

Alaska fell to its second consecutive defeat to fall to 2-2.

“We really expected to struggle from the first game and even in our first few games because this is the first time we’ve played together. We haven’t even had a benefit of tune-up game or any kind of practice game,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

Moore had 13 points on 3 of 12 from the field as Mikey Williams added 12 points for the Tropang GIGA, whose biggest lead was at five.

Olu Ashaolu had 29 points and 18 rebounds as the Aces led, 55-44, in the third period only to falter in the end.

Castro even scored the game-tying lay-up at the buzzer that tied the game at 62, giving TNT a chance to steal the win from the Aces.

“We just have to be very patient. I have to be patient as we expected that kind of a struggle. Tiniyaga tiyaga lang namin and we found ways. Jayson took over. Mac (Moore) had difficulty scoring, Mikey couldn’t make shots so Jayson had to take over,” said Reyes.

The scores:

TNT 81 – Castro 20, Khobuntin 16, Moore 13, M. Williams 12, Erram 6, K. Williams 6, Banal 5, Marcelo 2, Pogoy 1, Reyes 0, Heruela 0, Alejandro 0.

Alaska 77 – Ashaolu 29, Teng 13, Brondial 9, Herndon 7, DiGregorio 7, Tratter 6, Ahanmisi 5, Tolomia 1, Stockton 0, Taha 0, Racal 0.

Quarters: 9-15; 30-35; 62-62; 81-77.

