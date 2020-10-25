Will TnT-NorthPort game push through? Depends on results of tests

ANGELES CITY – The scheduled PBA Philippine Cup game between TnT and NorthPort on Monday depends on the result of the RT-PCR test done on the Blackwater player listed as a suspected case of COVID-19.

The Tropang Giga came in contact with the Elite when they played on Thursday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym in a game TnT won with plenty to spare, 109-96.

On Saturday evening, one of the Elite emerged as a suspected case based on the result of the latest swab testing done on the team.

The player has since been extracted from the bubble and brought to the Athletes Village in New Clark City, while the rest of the Elite were isolated and will be ordered to undergo another round of swab testing.

The development led to Blackwater’s Sunday game against Rain or Shine being rescheduled to another date.

The Tropang Giga-Batang Pier encounter could also end up being moved to another date if the result of the test done on the Blackwater player that TnT players had come in contact with is still not yet available before their 4 p.m. game on Monday.

The Blackwater suspected case already had a negative result on his antigen test.

“So we will wait tomorrow (Monday) for the result of his RT-PCR,” said deputy commissioner and league operations chief Eric Castro.

The Tropang Giga have likewise been isolated and were tested on Sunday both for antigen and RT-PCR. The antigen results were all negative, raising the possibility that they will be allowed to play just like in the case of Alaska.