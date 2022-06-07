Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT turns back Purefoods, clinches second leg crown in 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    TNT bags its second 3x3 leg title in the conference.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT claimed a second leg title in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, making short work of Purefoods TJ Titans, 21-13, in the Leg 3 title match on Tuesday at the Robinsons Magnolia.

    Two-time scoring champion Almond Vosotros continued his hot streak in the knockout stage, hitting 12 points in the win that gave the Tropang Giga the P100,000 prize money.

    Almond VosotrosAlmond Vosotros leads the way anew for TNT.

    It was the second leg crown for the telecommunication franchise after likewise topping the opening leg three weeks ago.

    Platinum Karaoke bagged P30,000 for placing third after beating Leg 2 champion Meralco, 14-12

    The scores

    Finals

    TNT (21) – Vosotros 12, Mendoza 6, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

    Purefoods (13) – Mendoza 5, Eriobu 3, Acuna 3, Hayes 1.

    Third place

    Platinum Karaoke (14) – Andrada 7, Banal 3, Bagatsing 3, De Chavez 1.

    Meralco (12) – Sedurifa 5, Gonzaga 4, Batino 3, Maiquez 0.

