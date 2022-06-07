TNT turns back Purefoods, clinches second leg crown in 3x3

TNT claimed a second leg title in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, making short work of Purefoods TJ Titans, 21-13, in the Leg 3 title match on Tuesday at the Robinsons Magnolia.

Two-time scoring champion Almond Vosotros continued his hot streak in the knockout stage, hitting 12 points in the win that gave the Tropang Giga the P100,000 prize money.

Almond Vosotros leads the way anew for TNT. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

It was the second leg crown for the telecommunication franchise after likewise topping the opening leg three weeks ago.

Platinum Karaoke bagged P30,000 for placing third after beating Leg 2 champion Meralco, 14-12

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The scores

Finals

TNT (21) – Vosotros 12, Mendoza 6, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

Purefoods (13) – Mendoza 5, Eriobu 3, Acuna 3, Hayes 1.

Third place

Platinum Karaoke (14) – Andrada 7, Banal 3, Bagatsing 3, De Chavez 1.

Meralco (12) – Sedurifa 5, Gonzaga 4, Batino 3, Maiquez 0.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.