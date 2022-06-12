Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 12
    PBA

    TNT Tropang Giga, Terrafirma Dyip dispute leg title in PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO — TNT remained on track for back-to-back leg titles, outplaying San Miguel, 16-10, to advance to the Leg 4 final of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference.

    Almond Vosotros found his range in the playoffs, hitting nine points in the win that put the Tropang Giga a win away from repeating as leg champion in the tournament's final conference.

    TNT will face the young Terrafirma team which made the finals for the first time by surviving a hard-fighting Limitless App side, 21-17, in the other semis pairing at the Ynares Center on Sunday.

    Shaq Alanes led the Dyip with 13 points.

    Shaq Alanes

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The scores:

    TNT (16) - Vosotros 9, De Leon 3, Flores 3 Exciminiano 1.

    SMB (10) - Comboy 5, Bono 3, Manday 1, Gotladera 1.

    Terrafirma (21) - Alanes 13, Bulawan 4, Cachuela 3, Taladua 2.

    Limitless (17) - Camacho 7, Tamsi 4, Salva 4, Pascual 2.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicJapeth AguilartopicPaul LeetopicMatt NietotopicAlex CabagnottopicArwind SantostopicPido Jarencio
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again