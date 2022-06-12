TNT Tropang Giga, Terrafirma Dyip dispute leg title in PBA 3x3

ANTIPOLO — TNT remained on track for back-to-back leg titles, outplaying San Miguel, 16-10, to advance to the Leg 4 final of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference.

Almond Vosotros found his range in the playoffs, hitting nine points in the win that put the Tropang Giga a win away from repeating as leg champion in the tournament's final conference.

TNT will face the young Terrafirma team which made the finals for the first time by surviving a hard-fighting Limitless App side, 21-17, in the other semis pairing at the Ynares Center on Sunday.

Shaq Alanes led the Dyip with 13 points.





The scores:

TNT (16) - Vosotros 9, De Leon 3, Flores 3 Exciminiano 1.

SMB (10) - Comboy 5, Bono 3, Manday 1, Gotladera 1.

Terrafirma (21) - Alanes 13, Bulawan 4, Cachuela 3, Taladua 2.

Limitless (17) - Camacho 7, Tamsi 4, Salva 4, Pascual 2.

