TNT Tropang Giga’s Bobby Ray Parks not seeing action this season

BOBBY Ray Parks will not play in the coming PBA season, he announced on Saturday on his Instagram account.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will have to excuse myself and not partake in this year’s PBA season due to personal reasons which in particular, my family,” wrote Parks.

Parks made the announcement just a month ahead of the PBA’s planned opener of its 2021 season.

“It was not an easy decision to make, especially since I’ve been in constant talks with TNT management but right now, this is what’s best for me and my family,” said Parks.

Parks signed a one-year deal last year before playing his first full season with the Tropang Giga where he was one of the key players in their run to the finals of the Philippine Cup bubble.

During the bubble, Parks finished with an average of 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals after playing for 17 games with the Tropang Giga.

Continue reading below ↓

However, Parks missed the latter part of the season particularly the finals series against Barangay Ginebra after suffering a strained calf.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Parks, however, didn’t close the possibility of returning to TNT “once everything is resolved.” He didn’t elaborate.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to represent TNT and be part of such as special team and culture. Hopefully one day, once everything is resolved, I can come back to the team and help bring a championship to TNT,” Parks added.

The TNT side has yet to respond for comment as of posting time.

Drafted second overall after finally joining the PBA draft following stints in the NBA G League and Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League, Parks suited up for Blackwater for two conferences before being traded to TNT midway through the 2019 Governors’ Cup.