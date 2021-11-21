Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Nov 21
    PBA

    TNT Tropang Giga, Platinum complete PBA 3x3 semis cast

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    FAVORITES TnT and Platinum Karaoke completed the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo semifinals cast after eliminating their respective foes in contrasting fashion Sunday.

    The Tropang Giga slammed the door on foul-troubled Barangay Ginebra, 21-14.

    Platinum Karaoke then took the final ticket to the semis with a grindout 9-8 win over San Miguel.

    Guest team Platinum barges into PBA last four

    Chris de ChavezChris de Chavez and Platium Karaoke stun SMB.

    JR Alabanza nailed the go-ahead two for Platinum, which is the only guest team out of the three entries to reach this far in the tournament.

    TnT, still unbeaten in five outings, will take on Purefoods TJ Titans in the semis, while Platinum faces undefeated Meralco in the other Final 4 pairing.

    The scores

    TnT (21) - Gray 7, Vosotros 5, Flores 5, De Leon 4.

    Ginebra (14) - Go 7, Cabahug 6, Cani 1, Villamor 0.

    Platinum Karaoke (9) - Alabanza 5, Andrada 2, Dehesa 1, De Chavez 1.

    San Miguel (8) - Manday 3, Mangahas 2, Vigil 2, Austria 1.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

