Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 15
    PBA

    RHJ, Miller's prolific scoring can't save TNT from away loss to Fubon

    Tropang Giga remain winless in EASL
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    rondae hollis jefferson easl
    PHOTO: EASL

    TAIPEI Fubon Braves kept the TNT Tropang Giga winless in the EASL Home and Away season, 106-97, om Wednesday night at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

    Fil-Am Sedric Barefield, Chris Anthony Johnson, and former PBA import Mike Singletary alternated in helping the P.League+ champions overcome a productive night for TNT imports Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Miller.

    READ: Ryukyu, Durham deal Meralco Bolts a 28-point beating in EASL debut

    Johnson finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, Singletary, who suited up for Barako Bull and San Miguel, added 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Barefield had 21 including 3-of-6 from three-point range for the Braves, who finally notched their first win in three outings in Group A.

    The effort of the trio cushioned a big night for Hollis-Jefferson and Miller.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN


      Miller had a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Hollis-Jefferson added 33 and 10 assists, though the numbers were not enough to prevent the Tropang Giga from absorbing their third straight loss to stay in the cellar of Group A.

      TNT kept things close until the final five minutes when the home team went on a 9-0 run capped by a Johnson alley-oop play and a three pointer by Kai-Chieh Hung.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      That allowed the Braves to pull away from a three-point lead and make it a 100-88 contest with 2:59 remaining.

      The scores:

      Taipei (106) – Johnson 29, Singletary 26, Barefield 21, Eboka 13, Chun 8, Jian 6, Hung 3.

      TNT (97) – Miller 34, Hollis-Jefferson 33, Oftana 14, Khobutin 5, Heruela 5, Tolomia 3, Tungcab 3.

      Quarterscores: 31-34; 54-52; 84-75.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: EASL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again