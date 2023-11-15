RHJ, Miller's prolific scoring can't save TNT from away loss to Fubon

TAIPEI Fubon Braves kept the TNT Tropang Giga winless in the EASL Home and Away season, 106-97, om Wednesday night at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

Fil-Am Sedric Barefield, Chris Anthony Johnson, and former PBA import Mike Singletary alternated in helping the P.League+ champions overcome a productive night for TNT imports Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Miller.

Johnson finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, Singletary, who suited up for Barako Bull and San Miguel, added 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while Barefield had 21 including 3-of-6 from three-point range for the Braves, who finally notched their first win in three outings in Group A.

The effort of the trio cushioned a big night for Hollis-Jefferson and Miller.

Miller had a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Hollis-Jefferson added 33 and 10 assists, though the numbers were not enough to prevent the Tropang Giga from absorbing their third straight loss to stay in the cellar of Group A.TNT kept things close until the final five minutes when the home team went on a 9-0 run capped by a Johnson alley-oop play and a three pointer by Kai-Chieh Hung.

That allowed the Braves to pull away from a three-point lead and make it a 100-88 contest with 2:59 remaining.

The scores:

Taipei (106) – Johnson 29, Singletary 26, Barefield 21, Eboka 13, Chun 8, Jian 6, Hung 3.



TNT (97) – Miller 34, Hollis-Jefferson 33, Oftana 14, Khobutin 5, Heruela 5, Tolomia 3, Tungcab 3.



Quarterscores: 31-34; 54-52; 84-75.

