    TNT survives brave Phoenix fightback, forces do-or-die Game Five

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BOBBY Ray Parks carried TNT on his shoulders at the most critical time, leading the Tropang Giga to a thrilling 102-101 win over Phoenix, 102-101, on Wednesday night that forced a sudden death Game Give in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

    Parks buried one clutch shot after another to finish with a game-high 36 points. The son of legendary import Bobby Parks scored 17 of his team's last 21 points as the Tropang Giga held off a never-say-die Phoenix side and staved off elimination in the league's only conference in its pandemic season,

    The result set up a doubleheader of Game Fives on Friday, with the TNT-Phoenix clash set at 3:45 p.m. and the Meralco-Barangay Ginebra showdown at 6:30 p.m.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

