TNT gets act together in time to turn back Blackwater in PBA restart

TNT kept its unbeaten slate on Wednesday behind a torrid third quarter that took the fight out of Blackwater, 96-76, at the resumption of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Tropang Giga outscored the Bossing, 37-17, in the third quarter to atone for a shaky first half that saw them score just six points in the second and consequently trail the cellar-dwellers by six at the break.

Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy, and Jayson Castro, playing his first PBA game in his high school alma mater, led a balanced attack for TNT, which improved to 4-0.

The ballclub also held the provisionary share of first place with Magnolia Pambansang Manok, which will go up against Meralco in the last game of Wednesday’s tripleheader.

Blackwater dropped to 0-5 after wasting a 43-37 halftime lead in the contest.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

TNT coach Chot Reyes was glad to get the win even though they were unable to achieve their goal for the contest.

“Our objective sa game na ’to was to put together 48 minutes of good basketball. Obviously, we failed because Blackwater outplayed us in the first 24 minutes. Credit to coach Nash and his staff, they came out with a very good and solid game against us. Pinahirapan talaga kami nung first half.

“Fortunately, we were able to adjust and I think our depth showed in the second half. I think we wore them down with our pressure and our depth, that’s why we were able to pull off this ‘W’,” said Reyes.

It was Reyes’ first 4-0 start of his coaching career since guiding Coca-Cola to a similar mark during the 2003 Reinforced Conference, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

A 23-5 spurt to begin the third quarter put TNT up, 60-48. They also dominated the boards, 21-6, in that quarter while also limiting Blackwater to just 30 percent from the field.

Continue reading below ↓

The Tropang Giga later led by 26 points, 94-68, the biggest of the game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Williams led TNT in scoring with 16 points, six in that pivotal third quarter. RR Pogoy had 13 points, while Castro had 11 points including seven in the second half.

Kib Montalbo and Dave Marcelo had nine points each, while Brian Heruela added eight points, all in the third.

Poy Erram had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Troy Rosario came up with eight and 11.

Blackwater has lost 13 straight games dating back to the 2020 bubble, one defeat shy of the longest in franchise history, according to Mangonon.

The scores:

TNT 96 – M. Williams 16, Pogoy 13, Castro 11, Montalbo 9, Marcelo 9, Erram 8, Heruela 8, Rosario 8, Khobuntin 7, Alejandro 7, Exciminiano 0, K. Williams 0, Javier 0, Mendoza 0.

Blackwater 76 – Enciso 14, Nabong 11, Cruz 11, Amer 9, Canaleta 8, Daquioag 6, Paras 4, Tolomia 4, Escoto 4, Golla 3, Desiderio 2, Semerad 0, Dennison 0, Magat 0, Torralba 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 28-18; 37-43; 74-60; 96-76.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.