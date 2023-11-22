TNT quick to pounce on an import-less Terrafirma side

TNT extended its mastery of Terrafirma, 133-93, on Wednesday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 37 points after spearheading a huge third quarter that saw the Tropang Giga outscore Terrafirma, 41-16, to set the stage for the 40-point blowout victory - their second in three games.

TNT's 16-game win streak

The Tropang Giga extended their winning streak to 16 against the Dyip, the longest between any two teams in the league, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

Terrafirma last won against TNT last August 26, 2016 in a 107-104 victory in the Governors’ Cup when the Dyip were still called Mahindra.

The Dyip, who dropped their record to 2-2 that ended their two-game win streak, played without import Thomas De Thaey due to an injury, while Juami Tiongson was also out due to an illness.

“When we found out that Juami and their import aren’t playing, I just told them that for the teams you can beat and for the weaker team, they usually stay with you. They are going to stay with you for the first two quarters,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

“At halftime, we just discussed about being patient. We don’t have to win by 20. We can win by one. It doesn’t really matter. But this game really, we were kinda worried about this. If they are complete, we know that they are a very, very strong team.”

Oftana leads TNT scoring parade

Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro, and rookie Henry Galinato scored 15 points apiece, while Kelly Williams added 13 in the lopsided win.

Javi Gomez de Liano finished with 16 points to lead Terrafirma in scoring for the second straight game.

The scores:

TNT 133 – Hollis-Jefferson 37, Oftana 15, Castro 15, Galinato 15, Williams 13, Cruz 8, Tungcab 8, Tolomia 6, Aurin 6, Khobuntin 4, Reyes 3, Ponferada 3, Flores 0, Heruela 0.

Terrafirma 93 – Gomez de Liano 16, Go 14, Holt 13, Camson 12, Alolino 9, Miller 8, Calvo 7, Cahilig 7, Ramos 4, Mina 3, Olivario 0, Daquioag 0.

Quarters: 28-26; 58-55; 99-71; 133-93.

