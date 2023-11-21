TNT Triple Giga add another PBA 3x3 leg title to record run

TNT warmed up for the PBA 3x3 grand finals next week by topping the final leg of the Second Conference on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Trinoma.

The Triple Giga clinched the Leg 6 championship after a 21-14 win over Cavitex Braves, to cap the most dominant run in the leg phase of the half-court game.

Vosotros sparks Triple Giga

Scoring machine Almond Vosotros finished with nine points, including four in a row in a 7-1 windup that turned around a tight championship game.

The run broke a 12-12 deadlock and put the Triple Giga in front for good, 19-13.

Ping Exciminiano scored the game-clinching deuce with still 1:29 to go in the game as the Triple Giga bagged their fifth title out of the six legs at stake.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Only the Leg 4 crown slipped from the hands of TNT after it was beaten in the semifinals by eventual champion MCFASolver.

Counting the latest P100,000 prize money it won, the telecommunication franchise has won a total of P500,000 so far going into next week’s grand finals.

Chester Saldua added five points, and Gryann Mendoza and Exciminiano had four and three respectively for the Triple Giga of coach Mau Belen.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Tulad nga ng sinasabi ko sa mga teammates ko pati sa pamilya ko, yung opportunity once lang dumating. Kaya kapag nandiyan yan sa harap mo, i-grab mo lang lagi,” said Exciminiano, whose two-pointer closed out the game with still 1:29 to go.

Vosotros hit four straight points to cap a 7-1 TNT run for a 19-13 lead shortly after the Braves tied the game for the last time at 12-all.

The Triple Giga emerged unbeaten in winning Leg 6, pulling off a 21-19 victory over Meralco in the semis, and edging out Blackwater in the quarterfinals, 18-16.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Jorey Napoles and Bong Galanza finished with six points each to pace Cavitex, which bagged the runner up purse of P50,000.

Meralco meanwhile, took home P30,000 after a 21-13 win over Pioneer Elastoseal in the battle for third place.

The scores:

Third place

Meralco (21) – Manday 10, Caduyac 5, Sedurifa 4, Batino 2.

Pioneer (13) – Baltazar 5, Morido 4, Villamor 4, Mocon 0.

Finals

TNT (21) – Vosotros 9, Saldua 5, Mendoza 4, Exciminiano 3,

Cavitex (14) – Napoles 6, Galanza 6, Gonzaga 2, Ighalo 0.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph