TnT toughens frontcourt after signing free agent Dave Marcelo

TNT Tropang Giga’s frontcourt has just gotten meaner and tougher.

The telecommunication franchise signed bruising big man Dave Marcelo to a two-year contract on Friday.

The deal was formalized after the 6-foot-5 Marcelo was let go as a free agent by Phoenix Super LPG.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old banger from San Beda, the latest player picked by the Tropang Giga from the free agent list after earlier tapping the services of wingman Glenn Khobuntin.

Marcelo’s entry is expected to add toughness and strength to a TnT frontcourt manned by young guns Poy Erram, Troy Rosario, and Lervin Flores, along with veteran Jay Washington.

“Dave’s intimidating presence, outside shooting, and solid defense will be of great help to the TnT Tropang Giga,” said Cui when reached for comment inside the Calamba bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy where he is currently staying as team manager of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Marcelo was part of the Phoenix core that nearly upend TnT in the semifinals of the Philippine Cup bubble last season. The Tropang Giga rallied from a 1-2 series deficit in the semifinals to oust the upset-conscious Fuel Masters.

A second round pick (no. 12 overall) of Barako Bull in the 2012 draft, Marcelo averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15 games with the Fuel Masters during the all-Filipino conference.

Marcelo played two seasons with Phoenix after being acquired from NLEX along with Alex Mallari for the no. 4 first round pick during the 2018 draft.

